ValuEngine Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to “Buy”

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTRX. DA Davidson started coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $545.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $40,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Matrix Service by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Matrix Service by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.