ValuEngine Upgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) to Buy

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of QADA opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.56 million, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. QAD has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $285,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,475,095 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,269.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,516,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,043,683.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $2,233,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QAD by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QAD by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

