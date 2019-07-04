ValuEngine Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.57 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $59,216,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,061,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 992,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,912,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,127,000 after purchasing an additional 754,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,627,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 473,405 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 672,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 322,394 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

