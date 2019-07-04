Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.02. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $2,904,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,130.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $203,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,583.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 49,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

