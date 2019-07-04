Verify Price Tops $0.0349 on Top Exchanges (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Verify has a total market capitalization of $471,185.00 and $603.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, YoBit, COSS and IDEX. During the last week, Verify has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00278164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.01713490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Verify

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

