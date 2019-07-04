Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,186,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

