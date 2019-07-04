W Corey West Sells 100,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Corey West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00.

Shares of ORCL opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

