Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BC. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Brunswick by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

