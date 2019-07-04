Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.54.

WERN opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $42.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,276,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,871,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

