Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLTW. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $195.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.