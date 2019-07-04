Worldpay (NYSE:WP) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldpay, Inc. is a payment provider to power global integrated omni-commerce, any payment, anywhere. Worldpay Inc., formerly known as Vantiv Inc., is based in LONDON. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Worldpay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Worldpay from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Worldpay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.06 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.43. Worldpay has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worldpay will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

