Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $20,350.00.

Yext stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.14. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yext by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Yext by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Yext by 696.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 139,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $7,936,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

