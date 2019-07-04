Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells $200,100.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 4,566 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $91,639.62.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $204,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 300 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $6,048.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $211,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $212,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 100,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $2,107,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 110,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 100,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

