Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Longbow Research currently has $91.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of YUM opened at $110.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $111.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $172,809.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

