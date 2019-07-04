Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $56.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.81 million and the highest is $58.10 million. Glaukos posted sales of $43.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $229.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $236.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.04 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $279.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.72. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -210.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.65.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $249,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,251,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 151,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,465,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,216,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after buying an additional 1,052,748 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after buying an additional 238,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,759,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,901,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

