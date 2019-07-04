Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on SpartanNash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

SPTN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 75,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 121,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 592,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 48,848 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

