Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce sales of $22.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $24.60 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $21.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $103.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $106.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.95 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPST. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 77.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 115,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,464. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

