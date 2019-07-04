Zacks: Analysts Expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Fitbit posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. Fitbit’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

FIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,864.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,594 shares of company stock worth $116,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 1,756,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,761. The company has a market capitalization of $975.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

