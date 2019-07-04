Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $2.90 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $12.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $13.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 316,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.41. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $237.15.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

