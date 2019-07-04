Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to post sales of $553.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.83 million. Arch Coal posted sales of $592.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arch Coal.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.38. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $555.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 418.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Arch Coal by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Arch Coal stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Coal (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.