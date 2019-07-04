Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to post $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $13.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola European Partners.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 571,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,453. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.