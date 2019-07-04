Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $397.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.00 million and the lowest is $380.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $301.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 970,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.