Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 49,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $843,105.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,460,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,930,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,002 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,622,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,665,881 shares of company stock valued at $48,755,482 and have sold 343,397 shares valued at $6,606,783. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,946,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $16,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $4,683,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 405,255 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.