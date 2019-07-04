Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $129.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.11 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $94.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $541.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.20 million to $543.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $681.50 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $752.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

In other news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $473,620.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,572 shares of company stock worth $8,916,521. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 623,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,719. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.