Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.00 Price Target for Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.0277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROYT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

