Zacks: Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cemtrex an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemtrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 274,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.99% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

