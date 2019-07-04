Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

CLW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $428.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.99 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda K. Massman bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,049.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 78.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

