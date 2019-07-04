Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

DEA stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $148,768.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,659.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,435.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $1,014,748. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

