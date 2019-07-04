Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSC. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.15. Harsco has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. Harsco had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $235,120.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

