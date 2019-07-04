Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AZSEY stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $31.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (AZSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.