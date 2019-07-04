Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) to “Hold”

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of CHFS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($10.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 188.60% and a negative net margin of 336.26%. Equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $470,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

