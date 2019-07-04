Zacks: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kearny Financial an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRNY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

In other Kearny Financial news, COO Eric B. Heyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Suchodolski sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,303.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,108 shares of company stock worth $525,078 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

