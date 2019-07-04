Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZFGN. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Zafgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Zafgen in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

ZFGN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.40. Zafgen has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zafgen during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zafgen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zafgen during the first quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

