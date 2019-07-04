Zebi (ZCO) Hits Market Cap of $5.09 Million

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Liquid, Koinex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 20% against the dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00291282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.01762376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00153034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Liquid, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

