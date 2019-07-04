Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) CFO Sells $694,800.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $694,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emory University increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Zogenix by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 563,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 144,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zogenix by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zogenix by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $50.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

