-$0.03 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). QAD posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $312,690.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,504,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,197,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $168,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,060,020. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,763,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of QAD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 104,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of QAD by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.57 million, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. QAD has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

