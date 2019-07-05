$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Meet Group posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Meet Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

In other news, Director Spencer B. Grimes acquired 16,400 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $70,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes acquired 11,300 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,600 shares of company stock valued at $382,714. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meet Group by 176.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 574,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 552,402 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter worth $2,457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 1,767.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 461,736 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter worth $2,314,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEET traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 13,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

