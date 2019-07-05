-$0.14 EPS Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. 788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.