$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.39. 27,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,078. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

