$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. ABIOMED posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ABIOMED by 1,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.74. 14,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $228.00 and a 1 year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

