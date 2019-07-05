-$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($4.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($4.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08.

ODT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 62,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,545. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $990.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 384,615 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 93,692 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334,804.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,393,077 shares of company stock worth $36,230,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

