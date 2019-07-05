$157.31 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to announce sales of $157.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. HubSpot posted sales of $122.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $657.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $659.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $812.46 million, with estimates ranging from $789.24 million to $823.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $5,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,529,718 shares in the company, valued at $266,170,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $12,158,760. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,778,000 after buying an additional 95,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $8,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,765. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $192.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.