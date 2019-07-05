$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after buying an additional 4,201,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 1,610,779 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.04. 180,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.13. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

