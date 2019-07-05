$2.38 EPS Expected for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) to post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.58. NetEase reported earnings per share of $3.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TH Capital raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

NetEase stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,433. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. NetEase has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,757,000 after acquiring an additional 518,036 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,973,000 after buying an additional 602,693 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

