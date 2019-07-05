$2.68 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $13.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.28. 481,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,348. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 39.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

