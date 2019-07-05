21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $899.52 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.18.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $129.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

