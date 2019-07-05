$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Infosys posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,089,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.05. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,121,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 708,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,218,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

