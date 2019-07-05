58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of 58.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71. 58.com has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. 58.com had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 58.com will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,741,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of 58.com by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,696,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,106,000 after buying an additional 979,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of 58.com by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,197,000 after buying an additional 699,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.