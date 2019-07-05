$9.62 Billion in Sales Expected for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) to report sales of $9.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.94 billion. World Fuel Services posted sales of $10.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year sales of $38.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 billion to $38.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.54 billion to $45.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,578 shares of company stock worth $539,365. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2,927.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,363,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,118 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.07. 266,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,223. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

