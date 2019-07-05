$91.90 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to announce $91.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $100.80 million. Vivint Solar reported sales of $80.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year sales of $341.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.10 million to $355.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.15 million, with estimates ranging from $365.80 million to $424.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE VSLR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.35. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,685 shares of company stock worth $3,733,393. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 371,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 81,129 shares in the last quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 539,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

